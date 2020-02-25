ELKO -- Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko will present the sixth annual Country Under the Stars Concert.

The June 4 concert at the Elko County Fairgrounds will feature Rodney Atkins.

Atkins has six no. 1 hits, four studio LPs, eight top-five singles, and more than 13 million units sold, making him the most decorated artist to ever perform in Elko County.

Known for his numerous hits including six chart-topping tracks: "Take A Back Road,” “It’s America,” “These Are My People,” “Watching You,” and “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows)" – it's a sonic progression that will excite and captivate both new fans and ones who have been on the ride all along.

Atkins' 2006 single, "Watching You," was named the Number One Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck.

Carver Louis will kick off the concert event at the Elko County Fairgrounds. Louis is a native of Tooele, Utah, and released his debut single, “Through with You,” in 2017.

Since then he has released hits such as “Light of My Life Girl,” and “Change Up."

The fun continues with an afterparty starting immediately after the concert featuring live music peformed by Carver Louis, dancing, and drinks.

Sponsored by Sandvik, Country Under the Stars is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club with 100 percent of the proceeds going toward the club.

The show starts at 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Front of stage and box seat upgrades are available with a limited amount to be sold.

"You don’t want to miss the event of the year," said the joint announcement.

Tickets are available at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Elko or online at countryunderthestarselko.com.

