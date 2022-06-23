Adobe Fire contained overnight

ELKO – Wildfire activity continues in northeastern Nevada, and there is a chance of thunderstorms in the region Thursday afternoon and evening.

An estimated 2-3 acres burned overnight off Mountain City Highway near the gravel pile at the base of the Adobe Range, approximately 300 yards from homes.

The fire, which was reported shortly before 1 a.m. and contained by 4:30 a.m., burned sagebrush, grass and Mormon crickets.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Meanwhile, the 3,209-acre Kinsley Fire in southern Elko and northern White Pine counties is 90% contained. Full containment is expected Thursday, June 23. The fire in the Antelope Range 60 miles northeast of Ely is exhibiting minimal smoldering. Resources are being released for duty elsewhere. The fire was first reported shortly before 1 p.m., Friday, June 17, and the cause is undetermined.

The Elko County Fire Protection District reported Wednesday that it sent Water Tender 21 staffed by Lead Firefighter Jeremy Neill to the Contreras wildland fire in Arizona. The fire started June 11 on a remote ridge of the Baboquivari Mountain range, 20 miles east of Sells, Arizona, on the Tohono O'odham Indian Reservation. It had burned 28,977 acres as of Wednesday and was 50% contained.

According to Eastern Nevada Interagency fire dispatch, there have been more than 100 wildfires in Nevada so far this calendar year.

“Of those, one was a natural ignition, 74 were human caused, and 26 are listed as ‘cause unknown.’ Please be cautious when working or playing outdoors,” stated dispatch.

