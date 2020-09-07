Adobe Middle School library sets up remote check-out

ELKO – Adobe Middle School is trying out a remote system for students to check out library books without endangering themselves or teachers.
“We have a large number of students who did not return their books last spring, both from Adobe and from Flagview,” said librarian Richard Arndt. “Until you have returned those books or paid for them, you’re not going to be able to use this system.”
Remote check-out is a system where students can check out, pick up and return library books without exposing anyone to the Covid-19 virus.
How is it done?
There is a page called “Library Books for Checkout” that will be distributed by English teachers with their daily lesson plans. It will be updated daily. “There are, of course, many books that don’t appear or haven’t yet appeared on the list,” Arndt said. “If you’re interested in a particular author, title or subject that doesn’t appear on that list, contact me via email (rarndt@ecsdnv.net) and I will locate the book you would like to the best of my ability.”
Students should send the title and author to Arndt, along with an appointment time over the next two days when they can pick it up from the school. “I will pull that book from the list or from the shelves and hold it in reserve for you all that day and all the next day,” Arndt said.
When a student shows up at the main entrance to the school at their appointment time, Arndt will bring the selected book down to the front doors. “The front doors will be locked,” he said. “Either you or your parent must have a phone on you to call the office and get someone to let you in to get that book.” The office phone number is 778-3375.
Books may be checked out one at a time for three weeks at a time. “Of course, you don’t have to wait the full three weeks,” Arndt said. “If you finish the book early you can return it and pick up a new one.” Until the Covid-19 pandemic has ceased, a one-book-at-a-time checkout will be the norm.
When returning a library book, the student must come back to the school with a phone, call the office to let them in, and return the book to the Library Returns box that will be on the floor underneath the office windows.
Students who need to return overdue books should use the same system/
“If you’ve lost the book (and I know that five months is a very long time) and need to pay for the book please bring your payment (either check or cash) for the book to the office and I’ll come down and write out a receipt for you, then clear your account for future checkouts,” Arndt said.
Students coming to Adobe from Flagview who didn’t return or pay for books last spring must return or pay for them at Flagview. This is because each book being returned to either Adobe or Flagview must by cleaned/sterilized, and the possibility of cross-contamination rises with each person who handles a returned book.
Each student — whether 7th or 8th grade — who owes books from last year will be receiving an individual email concerning the book and the money owed for it over the course of the first week of new classes.
Arndt said both Flagview and Adobe lost more than 75 books apiece from classes, including many of the most popular titles from last year.
“There is no budget for replacing or buying new books this year. We really need those books, or the money to replace them.”
Arndt said he hopes this system is a short-term solution. Students or parents who have problems or concerns with the system may contact him at rarndt@ecsdnv.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.