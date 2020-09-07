Adobe Middle School library sets up remote check-out

When a student shows up at the main entrance to the school at their appointment time, Arndt will bring the selected book down to the front doors. “The front doors will be locked,” he said. “Either you or your parent must have a phone on you to call the office and get someone to let you in to get that book.” The office phone number is 778-3375.

Books may be checked out one at a time for three weeks at a time. “Of course, you don’t have to wait the full three weeks,” Arndt said. “If you finish the book early you can return it and pick up a new one.” Until the Covid-19 pandemic has ceased, a one-book-at-a-time checkout will be the norm.

When returning a library book, the student must come back to the school with a phone, call the office to let them in, and return the book to the Library Returns box that will be on the floor underneath the office windows.

Students who need to return overdue books should use the same system/

“If you’ve lost the book (and I know that five months is a very long time) and need to pay for the book please bring your payment (either check or cash) for the book to the office and I’ll come down and write out a receipt for you, then clear your account for future checkouts,” Arndt said.