Adult Education Program congratulates Julio Avila

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Julio Eduardo Avila on passing his high school equivalency test.

Avila, 16, received his HiSet certificate in April, three months after starting the program.

The HiSet comprises a battery of five tests that covers math, reading, science, social studies, and a written essay.

Avila said the program allowed him to graduate ahead of his peers. “I was kicked out of high school for multiple reasons. But, in an odd way, I am glad I got kicked out because I finished school early.”

As he studied for his tests, his initial fears about his future melted away, recalling his doubts that his equivalency would prevent him from furthering his education.

“I thought I wasn’t going to be able to get a good job or go to college, but I later found out that with this degree, you can still do that.”