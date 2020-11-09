Adult High School program congratulates Aayden Hahn-Allen

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Aayden Hahn-Allen for passing his high school equivalency test.
Hahn-Allen, 17, received his HiSet Certificate in October, which took about six weeks to obtain.
“I wanted to enroll in the HiSet program,” Hahn-Allen said. “I was first referred to the program by a friend, but I also wanted to succeed. I desired to get my high school equivalency [certificate].”
He took classes two-and-a-half hours a day at the Adult Learning Center to prepare for the battery of five tests, which include math, reading, science, social studies and writing.
Hahn-Allen credited his teachers for passing the exams.
“The instructors were very kind and great at their job,” he said. “They supported me all the way through the course and made it enjoyable.”
The teachers at the Adult Learning Center aren’t the only ones to congratulate Hahn-Allen on his milestone. He was presented with a gift certificate from La Fiesta by Elko County Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer Sgt. Bribiesca.
Now that Hahn-Allen has received his certificate, he is looking toward a career in the mining industry, and is considering taking automotive classes at Great Basin College.
He encourages others who may be on the fence, wondering if it’s worth it to pursue receiving a diploma or certificate through the Adult Learning Center.
“I would say, ‘Don’t stress. You can do this,’” Hahn-Allen said. “[Because] I know at some points it can be stressful.”
To learn more about the Adult Education Program, call 775-753-2233.
