Adult High School Program congratulates Beau Piffero
top story

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Beau Piffero on passing his high school equivalency test.

Piffero, 18, received his HiSet certificate in November, which he said took him about a month and a half to obtain.

He also received a gift certificate from La Fiesta for his achievement.

He watched his sister complete the program, and decided to enroll himself a few months ago. “It was always a thought,” Piffero said. “When I was in high school, I didn’t think I’d actually have to use it until I started not doing well in school.”

Piffero credited his instructor Judy Wintermote for her support and answering all of his questions. “I like the style of the program, such as just coming in and studying for a test rather than all the unnecessary things of a normal school,” he explained.

The program is “definitely worth it,” Piffero said, recommending it to those who may have questions or concerns about enrolling in it. He added that it wasn’t what he expected.

“When I started, I was worried that the material was going to be advanced, but as long as you study, you will do fine.”

In his free time, Piffero likes “to chill at home and play on my computer.” He plans to move to Arizona and begin work in construction.

“I’m going to learn as many trades as I can,” he said.

The Elko County Adult High School would like to thank La Fiesta for their generous support. If anyone would like to donate or sponsor a future student please contact the Adult High School at 775-753-2233.

