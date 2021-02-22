 Skip to main content
Adult High School Program congratulates Jamie Naney
Adult High School Program congratulates Jamie Naney

Jamie Naney and Judy Wintermote.

Jamey Naney, right, receives her HiSet certificate and La Fiesta gift certificate from Adult High School instructor Judy Wintermote. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Jamie Lynn Rose Naney on passing her high school equivalency test.

Naney received her HiSet Certificate in December, along with a gift certificate from La Fiesta for her achievement.

Enrolling in the program two months ago, Naney said it was in part to the influence of her family.

“When I moved in with my aunt and uncle, they were the first people to bring security to my life. My aunt wanted me to do good things in life, and so, looking up to her, I decided this was the best way, considering I would never be able to graduate through the regular system,” she explained.

She also received support from the Adult Education staff, particularly instructor Judy Wintermote.

“I would like to say Ms. Wintermote is one of the best instructors I’ve ever had,” Naney aid. “She always kept me on task and never lost faith in me. I truly appreciate that.”

Now with her high school equivalency, Naney is studying for her diploma with her sights set on furthering her education.

If there is anyone still unsure whether or not to enroll, Naney has some advice.

“Take. That. Step,” she said. “It is extremely wonderful to be able to graduate when everyone told you that you couldn’t. The instructor is so friendly and exams are as easy as they get.

“Don’t be afraid to make a difference to better your life,” Naney continued. “It is so worth it!”

The Elko County Adult High School would like to thank La Fiesta for their generous support.  If anyone would like to donate or sponsor a future student please contact the Adult High School at 775-753-2233.

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

