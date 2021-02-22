Adult High School Program congratulates Jamie Naney

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Jamie Lynn Rose Naney on passing her high school equivalency test.

Naney received her HiSet Certificate in December, along with a gift certificate from La Fiesta for her achievement.

Enrolling in the program two months ago, Naney said it was in part to the influence of her family.

“When I moved in with my aunt and uncle, they were the first people to bring security to my life. My aunt wanted me to do good things in life, and so, looking up to her, I decided this was the best way, considering I would never be able to graduate through the regular system,” she explained.

She also received support from the Adult Education staff, particularly instructor Judy Wintermote.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I would like to say Ms. Wintermote is one of the best instructors I’ve ever had,” Naney aid. “She always kept me on task and never lost faith in me. I truly appreciate that.”

Now with her high school equivalency, Naney is studying for her diploma with her sights set on furthering her education.

If there is anyone still unsure whether or not to enroll, Naney has some advice.