Adult High School Program congratulates Jayce Moseley

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Jayce Moseley on passing his high school equivalency test.

Moseley, 17, received his HiSet in March and a gift certificate from Garibaldi’s.

The HiSet is a battery of five tests consisting of math, reading, science, social studies, and a written essay. Moseley said it took him six weeks to complete, studying at the Adult Learning Center before taking each exam.

“The teachers were very encouraging and helpful in trying to push me,” he said.

At first, Moseley said he wasn’t too excited to begin the program after falling behind in high school.

“I stopped going to school my freshman year and it set me back,” he explained. “When I decided to come back I was so far behind and failing everything, I lost all hope for graduating and gave up. I slacked off all the way until my senior year. By that time, I was too late so I started looking for other options.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The high school equivalency program was meant to “just be done with school,” but Moseley became interested in finishing once he began working on his goal.