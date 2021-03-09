Adult High School Program congratulates Madison Garcia

She also observed others who took years to obtain college diplomas “and not do anything with them.”

Garcia said she realized she could forge path in a different way, and follow her “dream and goal in life to do nails. It makes me happy.”

As she made her way through the program, she credited the instructors as being “extremely supportive and helpful. I always knew they were proud of us from the very beginning.”

Her experience has given her some insight about what success means and how it varies for everyone.

“My best advice is that you don’t have to be like everyone else to succeed in life. You can’t be successful if you’re not enjoying what you are doing,” Garcia said.

“Do what you love, not what other people want to see you doing,” she continued. “I’m proud of myself. This program is what is going to get me exactly where I want to be.”

The Elko County Adult High School would like to thank Garibaldi’s for their generous support. If anyone would like to donate or sponsor a future student please contact the Adult High School at 775-753-2233.

