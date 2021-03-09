Adult High School Program congratulates Madison Garcia

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Madison Garcia on passing her high school equivalency test.
Garcia, 16, received her HiSet certificate in February, along with a gift certificate from Garibaldi’s.
She said it took her five weeks to obtain her high school equivalency, which allowed her to complete her secondary education faster than normal.
“I joined the Adult Education program, [because I] wanted to finish off high school,” Garcia explained. “I didn’t have a great experience in high school so I was hoping to just be done with it.”
Describing school as “a negative place for me mentally,” Garcia said distance education enacted this school year due to COVID-19 restrictions became “emotionally draining.”
“Growing up, I’ve always wanted to work towards my future. Right now, I want the best for my future,” she said. “That’s why I joined the program. I also wanted to be independent in graduation.”
At first, Garcia said she was “scared” at the start of the program. “I was worried that I would fail. I thought I wouldn’t be as successful as a high school graduate.”
“For me, personally, I wasn’t looking forward to spending the next couple of years doing something that made me happy when I knew what I wanted to be doing,” Garcia said.
She also observed others who took years to obtain college diplomas “and not do anything with them.”
Garcia said she realized she could forge path in a different way, and follow her “dream and goal in life to do nails. It makes me happy.”
As she made her way through the program, she credited the instructors as being “extremely supportive and helpful. I always knew they were proud of us from the very beginning.”
Her experience has given her some insight about what success means and how it varies for everyone.
“My best advice is that you don’t have to be like everyone else to succeed in life. You can’t be successful if you’re not enjoying what you are doing,” Garcia said.
“Do what you love, not what other people want to see you doing,” she continued. “I’m proud of myself. This program is what is going to get me exactly where I want to be.”
The Elko County Adult High School would like to thank Garibaldi’s for their generous support. If anyone would like to donate or sponsor a future student please contact the Adult High School at 775-753-2233.