Adult High School program congratulates Michael Lucero

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Michael Lucero for passing his high school equivalency test.

Lucero, 17, received his HiSet certificate in November, which took about two months to obtain.

“I decided to get my HiSet to further my interest in owning my own business,” Lucero explained. “I plan on getting a degree in business.”

Additionally, Lucero is interested in aviation, and plans to continue flight school as well.

“I love flying over Elko and Spring Creek,” he said. “I’m getting my pilot’s license so I can fly commercially and as a hobby.”

Lucero also received a $50 gift certificate from La Fiesta for his achievement.

When he first enrolled in the Adult Education Program, Lucero said he “wasn’t all that confident being that I only completed the ninth grade and haven’t been in school for a little while.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But as he pursued his diploma -- studying math, reading, science, social studies and essay writing to pass the HiSet’s battery of five tests -- his doubts faded.

“You will get well-educated on the subjects and material you need help in,” he said.