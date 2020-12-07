Adult High School program congratulates Michael Lucero

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Michael Lucero for passing his high school equivalency test.
Lucero, 17, received his HiSet certificate in November, which took about two months to obtain.
“I decided to get my HiSet to further my interest in owning my own business,” Lucero explained. “I plan on getting a degree in business.”
Additionally, Lucero is interested in aviation, and plans to continue flight school as well.
“I love flying over Elko and Spring Creek,” he said. “I’m getting my pilot’s license so I can fly commercially and as a hobby.”
Lucero also received a $50 gift certificate from La Fiesta for his achievement.
When he first enrolled in the Adult Education Program, Lucero said he “wasn’t all that confident being that I only completed the ninth grade and haven’t been in school for a little while.”
But as he pursued his diploma -- studying math, reading, science, social studies and essay writing to pass the HiSet’s battery of five tests -- his doubts faded.
“You will get well-educated on the subjects and material you need help in,” he said.
Lucero added he also found support through the program’s teachers, who put him at ease.
“The Adult Learning Program is a great opportunity. It really doesn’t take long to achieve your diploma or HiSet certificate with them,” he observed. “They are very good at giving good advice and guiding you thorough the subjects you need to work on.”
The best advice came from Adult High School instructor Judy Wintermote.
“As Mrs. Wintermote once said, ‘this is the best investment of $80.’ And she was right,” Lucero said.
For those unsure if enrolling in the Adult Education Program is right for them, Lucero offered his own piece of advice.
“This is a step in the right direction and will only further you in many ways.”
Registration for the Adult Education Program starts Jan 4 and runs through Jan. 14. For more information call 775-753-2233 or visit the office at 1020 Elm St. to fill out an application and obtain a place in the next orientation.
