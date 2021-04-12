 Skip to main content
Adult High School Program congratulates Sequoia Villegas
Adult High School Program congratulates Sequoia Villegas

Sequoia Villegas

Sequoia Villegas holds his HiSet equivalency certificate and a gift certificate from Garibaldi's Mexican Restaurant in honor of his achievement. 

 SUBMITTED

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Sequoia Villegas on passing his high school equivalency test.

Villegas, 17, received his HiSet certificate in March along with a gift certificate from Garibaldi’s Mexican Restaurant to recognize the achievement.

The HiSet is a battery of tests covering five subjects: math, reading, science, social studies and a written essay.

It took him two months to earn his certificate, which opens the door to his chosen profession as an electrician.

“I am Native American and Mexican,” Villegas said. “I joined to start my life and further my education by going to Great Basin College. My main goal is to work as an electrician.”

Once Villegas started the program, he said he noticed a change in his feelings toward school.

“Out of my 12 years of school, I’ve never felt more motivated to go to school.”

Villegas has some words of advice for people who may be wondering if the program is the right fit for them.

“If you join, I would say 100% you won’t regret it in the end.”

The Elko County Adult High School would like to give Garibaldi’s “a big shout out” for their generous support. If anyone is interested in donating or sponsoring a future student, please contact the Adult High School at 775-753-2233.

---- 

Below is a photo gallery of the Adult Education Program between 2016 and 2021. 

