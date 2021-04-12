Adult High School Program congratulates Sequoia Villegas

ELKO – The Adult Education Program congratulates Sequoia Villegas on passing his high school equivalency test.

Villegas, 17, received his HiSet certificate in March along with a gift certificate from Garibaldi’s Mexican Restaurant to recognize the achievement.

The HiSet is a battery of tests covering five subjects: math, reading, science, social studies and a written essay.

It took him two months to earn his certificate, which opens the door to his chosen profession as an electrician.

“I am Native American and Mexican,” Villegas said. “I joined to start my life and further my education by going to Great Basin College. My main goal is to work as an electrician.”

Once Villegas started the program, he said he noticed a change in his feelings toward school.

“Out of my 12 years of school, I’ve never felt more motivated to go to school.”

Villegas has some words of advice for people who may be wondering if the program is the right fit for them.

“If you join, I would say 100% you won’t regret it in the end.”