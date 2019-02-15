Try 1 month for 99¢
Interstate 80 near Wells

Snow blows across Interstate 80 near Wells as the sun sets on another wintry day Friday in Elko County.

 NDOT

ELKO – Roads were icy in places after rain and snow fell most of the day Friday in Elko County.

The Nevada Department of Transportation reported adverse driving conditions on all major highways in Elko County, and chain or snow tire requirements at Secret Pass and Ruby Valley.

Conditions were clear on Interstate 80 west of Carlin, however.

Elko picked up another .13 of an inch of precipitation on Friday.

The forecast calls for snow showers to continue through Friday night, followed by an 80 percent chance of snow on Saturday. Accumulation of 1-2 inches is expected through Saturday night.

The chance of snow drops to 30 percent on Sunday.

The forecast for Presidents Day predicts mostly sunny skies but a high of only 29 degrees.

