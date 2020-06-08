Advocates say many courts not adhering to Supreme Court decision that restricted cash bail

“The state is going to have to bear this burden, they’re going to have to decide right from the get-go and make it clear what it is that they want,” Craig said. “They’re either arguing for detention and proving it up by clear and convincing evidence, or they’re agreeing that the person should be released.”

Craig and Lemke gave lawmakers several recommendations on what legislative changes could help implement the court’s order, including revising the still-on-the-books but stricken language in state law with something that more closely follows the court’s order, including a standard definition of “prompt” for the initial custody hearing and reiterating that the default position of the state should be to release an arrested person. They also said lawmakers should allow prosecutors to ask for a detention order if it’s deemed necessary.

The pair also said that lawmakers should more clearly define how courts should measure a person’s financial status and ability to pay a bail amount if set, moving away from flat bail schedules where the cost to get out of jail is the same regardless of financial status. Their suggestions included a tiered system starting with a promissory note or more severe restrictions based on past behavior, or basing bail amounts on a percentage of a person’s annual income.