Affordable health screenings coming to Elko

Life Line Screening

Residents living in and around Elko can learn about their risk for carotid artery disease, abdominal aortic aneurysm, peripheral arterial disease, atrial fibrillation, and osteoporosis with affordable screenings by Life Line Screening.

The Terrace at Ruby View will host this community event on July 23. The site is located at 1795 Ruby View Drive.

Screenings can check for:

• The level of plaque buildup in the arteries of your neck, that bring blood to your brain.

• An abdominal aortic aneurysm, a ballooning of the largest artery in your body, located in your belly.

• Narrowing of the smaller arteries of your ankles and feet, called Peripheral Arterial Disease

• Atrial Fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heart rhythm.

• Bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis

Screenings are affordable and convenient. Free parking is also available. Special package pricing starts at $159, but consultants will work with you to create a package that is right for you based on your age and risk factors.

Call 1-877-237-1354 or visit the website at www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.

