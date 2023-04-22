OWYHEE – A new affordable housing development is coming to Owyhee with funding secured by Hunt Capital Partners in collaboration with the Duck Valley Housing Authority.

Duck Valley Phase II will offer 24 new single-family homes on a 12-acre parcel. The $14.4 million project includes $5.77 million in financing from Federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity and $112,025 in Solar Investment Tax Credit equity.

The new three- and four-bedroom homes on the 289,819-acre Duck Valley Indian Reservation will be set aside for indigenous families earning up to 50 and 60 percent of the area’s median income. Additionally, the Housing Assistance Program will provide up to $500 per unit per month to cover the operating costs of the development.

Duck Valley Phase II will use modular construction to reduce construction costs and development time. The modular units will be built by Nashua Builders in its Boise factory.

Each home will be composed of two factory-built sections that will be placed on a new, on-site foundation and “stitched” together. Each home will contain a two-car garage and driveway.

At the end of the 15-year federal low-income tax credit compliance period and after the Duck Valley Housing Authority exercises its right of first refusal to purchase the project, tenants will be extended the opportunity to convert renting the homes into homeownership.

Hunt Capital Partners said the project situated off State Route 225 at Sunset Drive will address the need for additional healthy and stable housing choices for the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation.

The new homes also offer much closer access to essential local amenities. A church, pharmacy, school, post office, daycare, senior center and a youth center are all within a two-mile radius. Residents will also benefit from an adjacent community center located on Phase I of the project that includes meeting space, a computer lab, internet access and a small library.

“According to the National Low Income Housing Coalition, 32% of Native households on tribal lands live in poverty compared to 18% of households nationwide,” said Hunt Capital Partners Executive Managing Director Dana Mayo. “Housing issues, such as overcrowding, sanitary housing and lack of amenities, can be a challenge as homes on tribal lands are typically located in remote areas. We are proud to partner with the Duck Valley Housing Authority to help address these needs and provide additional affordable housing to the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes so that indigenous families can have access to high quality living environments.”

Notably, the development will feature green attributes designed to reduce water and energy consumption. The affordable homes will be fitted with Energy Star rated appliances, a hybrid electric water heater, as well as an extensive solar photovoltaic system with rooftop solar panels. Additionally, low water landscaping will also be incorporated with the use of native vegetation throughout the community.

Supportive services will be offered to all residents through the Shoshone-Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation. These will offer access to resources such as homeownership preparedness counseling, credit counseling, parenting classes, foster care assistance/child welfare, advocacy for sexual assault and elder abuse victims, assistance with funds for higher education, and more.

Owyhee Community Health Facility will offer physical, mental, social, and spiritual healthcare for residents, as well as comprehensive primary care, managed ambulatory care, immunization, health fairs, disease prevention, and home visits with transportation available as needed. Furthermore, residents with disabilities will also benefit from a culturally-appropriate vocational rehabilitation program to assist with employment readiness.

Hunt Capital Partners will syndicate the federal and solar tax credits through its newest multi-investor fund, Hunt Capital Partners Tax Credit Fund 49. The Duck Valley Housing Authority provided an additional $750,000 loan from the Affordable Housing Program and a $7.9 million Indian Housing Block Grant loan.