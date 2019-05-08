{{featured_button_text}}
Forest Service logo

ELKO – State and federal forest crews are creating slash piles at the south end of the Ruby Mountains and preparing them for burning as part of a hazardous fuels reduction project.

“To assist with forest health, USDA Forest Service and Nevada Division of Forestry crews have begun working in the Overland Pass area of the Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge Ranger District to pile residual limbs and treetops that were created from various forest management projects that can later be burned in a safe manner,” the Forest Service announced this week.

Crews will be working for the next 90 days to build the slash piles on 1,500 acres of land in the Overland Pass area, which is approximately 30 miles southeast of Jiggs. The piles will be burned in late fall, winter, or early spring when wet conditions will reduce damage to the remaining trees and confine the fire to the footprint of the pile. Pile burning also allows time for the vegetative material to dry out and will produce less overall smoke by burning hot and clean.

The forest management projects in the Overland Pass area have been funded by the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act. These projects are helping to reduce hazardous fuels and improve wildlife habitat by removing juniper and pinyon trees that are encroaching into the native sagebrush ecosystem.

For more information, contact Josh Nicholes, Mountain City-Ruby Mountains-Jarbidge District Ranger, at 775-778-6109 or jnicholes@fs.fed.us.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments