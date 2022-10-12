Air Alliance looking for nonprofit

ELKO – Two local nonprofit groups have been approached about managing the proposed Elko Regional Air Alliance that seeks to bring in more air service through funding from community partners.

Once formed, the Air Alliance would create a public/private partnership to fund up to $1 million for a minimum revenue guarantee (MRG) agreement with one or more airlines delivering commercial air service.

Elko City Manager Curtis Calder said that although the Air Alliance is still in the planning stages, the City prefers to have a nonprofit work on securing air service.

“The City would be a stakeholder, but wouldn’t be the driving process,” he explained. “That’s important when it comes to the FFA because they don’t want airports directly involved in subsidies to airlines.”

Airplanners, a consulting firm contracted by the City of Elko, has advised the City on how to initiate a nonprofit for air service, which typically involves tourism boards or economic authorities. Under this scenario, it could include the Elko Area Chamber of Commerce or NNRDA.

The nonprofit would then begin collecting funds. Based on the current $950,000 MRG agreement with SkyWest, the goal is to obtain $1 million from donors.

Calder said room tax revenue contributions designated for the Airport Alliance at the rate of 1.25 cents could bring in about $300,000 to $350,000 for the air service account.

The nonprofit group would then seek funding from other entities, approaching stakeholders including Elko County as well as Eureka and Lander counties “because they benefit from the airport as well, and see if they make a small contribution.”

Calder said donations could come from stakeholders such as hotels, casinos or mining companies, or anyone “who has an interest in preserving, retaining and possibly expanding commercial air service.”

CARES Act funding was distributed to the Elko Regional Airport separately from the City. The money earmarked for the airport can only be used for Covid-related improvements and equipment, such as no-touch restroom fixtures.

Calder said NNRDA and the Elko Area Chamber have been approached to take on the nonprofit but “right now, no one has made a decision yet.”

In June, NNRDA’s board of directors approved a motion to authorize executive director Sheldon Mudd to engage with legal counsel to determine the feasibility, operating and custodial requirements for developing the Elko Air Alliance.

Mudd told the Board that NNRDA’s staff of two employees would be able to manage the Air Alliance as a “place to house funds and be that check writer” but anything else “would be a stretch” for the organization.

He added that there was a chance the Air Alliance could be incorporated into the new Economic Development District, and “possibly getting aviation grants as matches to help beef up that account for the purpose of air service.”

Although NNRDA gave Mudd the green light to explore the option, Calder said it was still unclear who would manage the Air Alliance. If neither group chooses to move forward, the City could establish a nonprofit overseen by a volunteer board of directors and one full-time employee.

Seeking air carriers has been a daunting task as regional airlines struggle to recover from revenue and booking losses due to the pandemic. Pilot shortages have compounded the problem, leading to many regional carriers leaving smaller airports.

Uncertainty in the airline industry delayed finalizing SkyWest’s contract with the City three times after it had been approved by the City Council.

Air Hotel Adventure — a regional carrier — had been eyed as a possibility for flights from Reno to Elko but the company filed for bankruptcy two months ago.

Mudd told the NNRDA board it is vital to keep the airport functioning as it is connected to the local economy.

“If we lose the airport, it will be devastating to our efforts involving economic development when trying to lure those big companies to our area, which in turn, the smaller retailers follow,” he said. “Elko cannot afford to lose the local airport.”