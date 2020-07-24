Air-ambulance membership funding expires for Elko County residents

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELKO -- The safety net that has been in place for Elko County residents thanks to a no-cost air ambulance service membership plan has been canceled due to coronavirus.

Jared Sherman, Global Medical Response vice president of Operations in Northwest Nevada, said the AirMedCare Network plan purchased for Elko County has expired until further notice.

“Ultimately, when COVID-19 gripped the nation and northern Nevada, funding opportunities to keep the membership in place became unattainable,” Sherman said in the statement.

County Manager Rob Stokes said Friday that in order for an air-ambulance service to donate these county memberships, another organization must pay for it due to federal regulations.

“With both of the air ambulance services here, for the last few years they have had free memberships that they have given to all residents,” Stokes said. “My understanding is that their nonprofit in this case lost its funding due to restrictions due to COVID-19,” he said.

Stokes said it is not unusual for areas that utilize air-ambulance services to provide memberships that eliminate copays and fees not covered by an individual’s private insurance plan.