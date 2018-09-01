ELKO – More firefighters and more favorable weather helped quell a fire in the Ruby Mountains on Saturday, while a burnout caused a flare-up on the South Sugarloaf Fire and a fire in White Pine County worked its way into Elko County.
More than 200 personnel were on the Owl Creek Fire, which started southwest of the Spring Creek Campground onThursday night. Resources include 12 engine crews, six hand crews, four dozers, four helicopters, two scoopers, two air attacks, several air tankers and numerous overhead.
The fire actively burned Friday night, but was less active by morning. Firefighters have been working in steep and rocky terrain. Fire officials do not know what caused the blaze.
Meanwhile, a fire started Aug. 13 by lightning in the Cherry Creek Range in White Pine County has burned more than 29,000 acres as winds pushed it northward into Elko County’s McDermid Creek and Corral and Calf canyons. The Goshute Cave Fire is still only 30 percent contained.
And in northern Elko County, a smoke column was visible most of the day Saturday after fire crews conducted a burnout operation to secure a ridge-top containment line on the eastern edge of a large area of unburned fuel between Pennsylvania Hill and Maggie Summit, well within the fire perimeter. Fire officials said this line should prevent the fire from spreading further west into the island of unburned fuel.
Suppression repair crews, working with resource advisers, repaired 39 miles of suppression dozer lines.
South Sugarloaf firefighting resources were released to assist with the Owl Creek Fire.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.