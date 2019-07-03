ELKO – An area north of Battle Mountain that has seen multiple large fires in recent years was burning again Wednesday afternoon.
The Sheep Fire near Izzenhood Ranch had burned about 266 acres by evening and single-engine air tankers were called to the scene.
The blaze is the largest in the region so far this summer. A fire in Pilot Valley burned 22 acres on Monday.
A lightning-sparked fire north of Interstate 80, west of the Deeth exit, was held at 1.25 acres.
National Weather Service radar was showing thunderstorms late Wednesday afternoon, mostly over eastern Elko County.
Isolated thunderstorms are expected to continue on the Fourth of July. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.
