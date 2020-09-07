AirMail100 Centennial flight to stop in Elko

Like the mail pilots in 1920, the volunteers will exchange mail sacks between planes, each flying one leg of the continent-spanning route.

“Due to COVID-19, AirMail100 is urging all participants to respect local public health guidelines and precautions, including wearing masks and social distancing,” said Bill Moore, the principle event coordinator.

“One of the benefits of flying the mail this way is that our volunteer pilots can practice social distancing from 10,000 feet. The only interactions between our pilots will take place on the open ground in open air as they exchange mail bags.”

According to Moore, most stops on the ground will last no more than 30 to 45 minutes, which is the time it took the original airmail pilots to swap planes or ground crews to transfer the several hundred pounds of mail their biplanes carried.

“With the current restrictions in place there will be an opportunity for the public to attend, but we will have to observe the 50 or less requirement,” said Elko Airport Manager Jim Foster. “This event will take place near the Mountain West building. We will be outside and can maintain social distancing.”