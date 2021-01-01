ELKO — In the spring of 2019, the Nevada Arts Council launched a project called “The BRX Project,” or “The Basin to Range Exchange.” The principal idea was to connect artists across Nevada; both rural and urban artists would come together and create unique and challenging collaborations across the state.
Ghost Light Productions was teamed up with the Goldwell Open Air Museum and Nevada Humanities to create an artistic project using all three groups’ experience, creativity and innovation. After putting their strengths and resources together, it was decided to write and perform a play about the Belgium sculptor Albert Szukalski.
Szukalski was the quirky and artistic pioneer who established what today is known at the Goldwell Open Air Museum, near Beatty. His unique outlook on life and art, coupled with his talent and vision, made for the perfect subject.
“Albert Szukalski’s America” was written by Emily Anderson, a board member of Ghost Light Productions, and is based on the many amazing, outrageous and wonderful stories provided about him from Suzanne Hacket-Morgan, director of the Goldwell Open Air Museum, who was also a good friend of Albert’s.
The show was set to tour in Rhyolite in spring 2020, however, due to the pandemic, the project had to be re-envisioned. It was decided to turn the play into a radio show. Elko Broadcasting Company volunteered their studio to let Ghost Light Productions produce the show.
The cast had to adapt quickly and creatively to be able to bring Albert’s story to life and do him justice. This project has been almost a year and half in the making and has finally come to a completion.
“We are so excited for the public to be able to experience the hard work from everyone involved, and for everyone to get a glimpse into the life of Albert Szukalski, ‘The DaVinci of the Desert,’” said an announcement from the groups.
Ghost Light Productions is a nonprofit theater company located in Elko. The company strives to provide arts opportunities in rural Nevada for performers, technicians and audience members. They produce a large variety of shows including intimate dramas, broad comedies, improv shows, one-acts, experimental works and original works.
They host a variety of annual events meant to raise funds for the company and provide additional arts opportunities. The company members also volunteer at a large number of events and other nonprofit companies in the Elko community, providing additional help, free entertainment and arts education for adults and youth.
People can view the recorded show, “Albert Szukalski’s America,” by visiting www.ghostlightproductionsnevada.com.