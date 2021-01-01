ELKO — In the spring of 2019, the Nevada Arts Council launched a project called “The BRX Project,” or “The Basin to Range Exchange.” The principal idea was to connect artists across Nevada; both rural and urban artists would come together and create unique and challenging collaborations across the state.

Ghost Light Productions was teamed up with the Goldwell Open Air Museum and Nevada Humanities to create an artistic project using all three groups’ experience, creativity and innovation. After putting their strengths and resources together, it was decided to write and perform a play about the Belgium sculptor Albert Szukalski.

Szukalski was the quirky and artistic pioneer who established what today is known at the Goldwell Open Air Museum, near Beatty. His unique outlook on life and art, coupled with his talent and vision, made for the perfect subject.

“Albert Szukalski’s America” was written by Emily Anderson, a board member of Ghost Light Productions, and is based on the many amazing, outrageous and wonderful stories provided about him from Suzanne Hacket-Morgan, director of the Goldwell Open Air Museum, who was also a good friend of Albert’s.

