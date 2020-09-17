All bars statewide to open next week as Clark, Elko counties granted permission

“The two items that I think are really helpful to me are the letters, the letters from your bar owners and bar employees as well as from the jurisdictions within Clark County, so Clark County, city of North Las Vegas, city of Las Vegas, Henderson, Boulder City and Mesquite,” Cage said. “I think they’re all positive changes or positive steps.”

The task force did not, however, consider a request from Clark County on Thursday to allow conventions and churches to operate at 50 percent capacity instead of being subject to the state’s 50-person limit on public gatherings and permit youth sports to resume. Those decisions, Cage said, would have to come from Gov. Steve Sisolak in the form of a new emergency directive.

During a press call on Wednesday, Sisolak said that his administration is continuing to review capacity and gathering limits.

“Any of the changes or new plan related to those would have to be rolled out in the future,” Cage said.