ELKO -- The Elko County Fire Protection District would like to inform all residents in the unincorporated areas of Elko County that all open burning including burn barrels, bonfires, recreational fires, and portable outdoor fireplaces are prohibited effective immediately.

The Fire District also reminds residents of the importance of preparing and maintaining property with a defensible space of 30 feet or more during wildfire season.

"Please use caution when traveling or recreating in the outdoors," stated the announcement. "When conditions change with an increase in precipitation and cooler weather we will open burning again."

Some helpful tips for preparing your home and property can be found at www.livingwithfire.info.

Anyone with questions regarding burning may contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 738-9960 or Central Dispatch at 777-7300.

