Almost time to play ball: City of Elko Sports Complex nears opening

“I have the full list on my desk at the office,” Wiley said. “CCS (Concrete Construction Supply) donated materials — rebar for the scoreboards — and Pacific Steel (and Recycling) gave us the beams for the scoreboards. The mine donations came before the merger, so what’s why the scoreboard says Nevada Gold Mines.”

Wiley said the rest of the money was “bonded through the city,” which included a $200,000 retaining wall along Bullion Road.

“We had to phase out a few things — some landscaping, concrete between the fields and around the concessions and putting in the common area,” Wiley said. “But the complex is functional now and the fields are nice. We’re just missing some of the esthetics.”

Seeding of the baseball fields began during September 2019, “knowing that was pretty late for around here,” Wiley said.

The fields were seeded again during the first part of May 2020 and then once more in the beginning of June, awaiting germination of the second round to fill in spotty patches.

“We could play on the fields right now, but we want the grass to be in great condition so we don’t ruin it,” Wiley said. “We have some nice dugouts, bullpens, the lights, and the water on the fields but we still have to build the grandstands.”