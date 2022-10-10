Ambulance service to soon be 24/7 in Spring Creek

ELKO – Ambulance service in Spring Creek will be advancing toward the long-sought 24-hour, seven-day service now that Elko County Commissioners have approved leasing a house for temporary quarters and plans are progressing to expand the fire station on Licht Parkway to include the ambulance service.

Emergency Medical Services Chief Chris McHan said there has been “a lot of demand” for expanded service in Spring Creek, and “we are excited to provide this service to the Spring Creek community. It’s been a long time coming. Having an ambulance based in Spring Creek will provide better and faster service to the community of Spring Creek and surrounding areas.”

The ambulance service won’t be running 24/7 until the beginning of next year, but it is already increasing coverage.

“We’ve hired most of the staff and are in the process of training,” McHan said.

He said that “with our current phase of hiring and training, we are able to provide coverage two-thirds of the time in Spring Creek. That means an ambulance will be stationed in Spring Creek two-thirds of the time. Our last phase of hiring and training will start in January, and we will have 24-hour coverage seven days per week starting the beginning of 2023 as we complete hiring and training.”

McHan said that “Elko County Ambulance Service has partnered with Elko County Fire Protection District for a combined station of fire and ambulance personnel at the Licht Parkway station.”

County Commission Chairman Delmo Andreozzi said the county is using $500,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for remodeling the fire station in Spring Creek, and he said commissioners will want the community to know it is a “big deal” when the project is completed, likely with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The commissioners agreed to a one-year lease with Elko Realty at $1,800 a month to provide temporary housing while the fire station is remodeled, and McHan said the house will be in use beginning Nov. 1. However, there won’t be an office open to the public.

The house is near the community’s other fire station on Spring Valley Parkway. McHan said that for those concerned about siren noises in the neighborhood the ambulance service is following the national trend to use lights and sirens only in heavy traffic or high priority calls rather than as often as they had been used during responses.

“It’s safer for the public to use them less,” he said.

Newly hired ambulance staff will work at Elko, Spring Creek or occasionally at Jackpot as needed, rather than strictly in Spring Creek.

McHan said the Elko County Ambulance Service currently has eight paramedics and eight emergency medical technicians, along with “a handful” of part-time and volunteer EMTs.

He also is a paramedic but didn’t count himself. He started with the ambulance service in 2010 and became the EMS chief when Lee Cabaniss became the county’s emergency management officer.

McHan said the Elko County Ambulance Service has six ambulances to cover the Elko and Spring Creek areas and three in Jackpot. Carlin has its own volunteer service, Wells contracted with MedX Air One, and West Wendover has its own contracted service.

Elko County Ambulance Service had been looking at locating an ambulance in Spring Creek for some time but pushed the pause button in the summer of 2020 because of COVID-19-related budget cuts and fewer ambulance calls during the pandemic.

At that time, the ambulance service was expected to start in Spring Creek in the summer, using the former Spring Creek Association offices on Spring Creek Parkway. That was before the plan evolved to remodel the fire station on Licht Parkway.

The ambulance service is an enterprise fund that relies on revenue, and McHan said there was a downturn in ambulance revenue during the pandemic because of fewer calls.

Commissioners on Oct. 5 also approved the purchase of a new ambulance that McHan said would be “a good addition,” but once purchased it will still take a couple of years before it is delivered. The price tag is $270,750.