SPRING CREEK -- An amended rule prohibiting long-term parking that could hinder emergency vehicles, snowplows or road crews by defining it as a nuisance is making its way through the Committee of Architecture.

The COA unanimously approved the first reading of the revised rule change on April 10 that gives the committee a method of enforcement for ongoing violations, according to attorney Katie McConnell.

“The issue is we can’t do anything right now with the rule as it is,” said McConnell, who represents the Spring Creek Association.

Currently, Rule 10 states that on-the-street parking, storage of property on the right-of-way, or similar action would be reported to Elko County as an abandoned vehicle or property.

However, “the Sheriff’s Department won’t do anything about an abandoned vehicle,” McConnell explained. “If we have this rule and treat it that way, it gives us something to do because right now we can’t do anything. It’s a mechanism to get [the violation] somewhere.”

COA Secretary Rikki Bundrock explained the proposed rule allows the committee to review violations and hear from offenders should a violation come before the panel.

“[Property owners] still have to come before you to explain their story before it goes anywhere,” she told the committee. “You still have the power and authority to decide whether or not staff was reasonable to give them that violation and if you’re to move it up to the Board of Directors.”

Bundrock and Jessie Bahr, SCA president and general manager, added that because there are “so many different scenarios,” the COA would look at each situation carefully to determine if a violation is continuous or a one-time issue.

Examples of situations that could result in a violation include vehicles impeding construction workers, road crews, snowplows, fire trucks, law enforcement or first responders.

Overall committee members approved the rule change, but members Kenny Kelly and Nick Czegledi wondered if the language could be softened by adding exceptions to it.

Kelly suggested including a clause in the rule that would specifically exempt driveways that might encroach into the right-of-way, which can extend about 40 feet from the center of the road.

“I know the spirit of the association now is not to be out there getting violations,” he said. “[But] I worry about [the impact] my decision could have in the future.”

McConnell advised to keep the wording intact, explaining that additional language could make the rule “more ambiguous. We do have a rule, but we’re trying to make something enforceable from the COA side to send a letter, say it’s a nuisance, and have that discussion. Right now we don’t have that.”

“I would say, leave it the way it is and give staff the ability to make a judgement call and get [the property owner] in front of the COA if it’s a repetitive problem,” she said.

At-Large Director Tom Hannum offered a road maintenance perspective for the proposed rule, stating that it could reduce road damage in the right-of-way, which is an outcome from long-term parking.

As a result of this winter, it is already necessary to repair of drainage ditches and chip-sealed roads at the shoulder as the snow melts and the ground is soft, Hannum explained. Excessive use of the right-of-way for parking could also incur additional road maintenance by the association.

Also over the winter, SCA snowplow crews came across cars parked in the right-of-way, making it difficult to clear the roads, Bahr said.

However, she said the proposed rule would not be used to cite residents for temporary parking for parties and gatherings at people’s homes. Instead, it’s an enforcement of an Elko County Ordinance that prohibits parking in right-of-ways.

“It’s a tool to enforce when needed,” Bahr said. “No one is the right-of-way police looking for violations, but only when it’s an issue and we have to address it.”

The second reading is scheduled to go before the COA on May 8.