Related to this story

Most Popular

Elko, Eureka deal with rising water

Elko, Eureka deal with rising water

Elko and Eureka counties were dealing with minor flooding Tuesday as yet another “atmospheric river” was poised to sweep through the region Tu…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump probe