Steve Lambert, executive director of American Classical Schools of Idaho, will be in Elko Saturday to describe the classical method of education and help gauge local interest in starting a classical elementary school in Elko. His presentation is scheduled from 3-5 p.m. in the upstairs meeting rooms of the Stockmen’s Hotel.

“Classical education emphasizes virtuous living, traditional learning and civic responsibility,” Lambert explains.

He is also the executive director and founding principal of Treasure Valley Classical Academy (TVCA) in Fruitland, Idaho. The school is affiliated with Hillsdale College in Michigan and the first in the nation to be fully certified by the college.

The accomplished veteran, administrator and educator was invited to Elko by the Nevada Classical Academy Elko (NCAE) board of directors, who are trying to start a local school similar to TVCA. Amy Nelson, one of the directors, explained their group was frustrated over the continued decline in education across the country and particularly in Nevada, which is consistently listed near the bottom when compared to the other states.

“Things just keep getting worse,” said Rex Steninger, another director. “We need a great turnout Saturday to keep our plans moving forward. The Elko Institute for Academic Achievement is doing a fantastic job and test scores there are blowing away the traditional public schools in the state. We want to know if there is room in Elko for another school alternative. We want to know if it should be a charter school like EIAA that receives state funding but must also follow state mandates or a private school that parents must fund but is free to make its own decisions.”

Lambert and his wife, Laura, home schooled their four sons during their kindergarten through eighth-grade education using a classical curriculum. Son Andrew is a 2014 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and currently serving as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force; Thomas is a 2018 U.S. Naval Academy graduate and currently serving as a lieutenant in the Marine Corps; Joshua is a 2019 U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate and currently serving as an ensign in the U.S. Coast Guard; James is a senior at the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Lambert retired as a colonel in the U.S. Airforce in May 2014 after a decorated 24-year career. He was Director of the U.S. Air Force Commanders’ Professional Development School, where he was responsible for preparing over 1,400 senior officers annually from the most senior cadre of the Air Force. Before that, he served as the Vice Commander of the 86th Airlift Wing headquartered at Ramstein, Germany, where he helped lead an organization of over 10,000 Air Force personnel dispersed across three air bases in Germany, Spain and Belgium.

Other highlights of Lambert’s career include numerous operational leadership and flying assignments, an assistant professorship with the Department of Military Strategic Studies and the Air Force Academy, and flying special missions in support of the President, his staff and members of Congress during the George W. Bush Administration. He also served in a variety of national security policy positions at the Pentagon and in Washington, D.C.

Lambert earned his undergraduate degree in political science from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 1990. He is a distinguished graduate from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, Calif., where he was awarded a master’s degree in National Security Affairs in 1995. In 2004, he was selected for a research fellowship at the Center for Strategic Intelligence Research and in 2008 he was chosen to be a National Defense Fellow at the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy (Tufts University in Boston).

The classical education system and Lambert are featured on the Hillsdale website (k12.hillsdale.edu) in a video titled “An American Classical Education.”

Stockmen’s Hotel has donated the meeting room and the NCAE directors urge out-of-towners planning to spend the night to thank the hotel by staying there.

Questions can be directed to the NCAE at nvca.elko@gmail.com.