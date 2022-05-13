American flags decorate Lamoille this Sunday

LAMOILLE -- Ben Reed Sr. will install American flags all the way from the entrance into Lamoille to the Presbyterian Church on the east end of town this Sunday, May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day.
The flags will be out from sunup until sundown. Although There will not be a ceremony, the public is invited to come out to look at the flags.
Cynthia Delaney
City, business and lifestyles reporter
