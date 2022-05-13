 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
American flags decorate Lamoille this Sunday

American flags decorate Lamoille this Sunday

Ben Reed Sr. puts out flags during most patriotic holidays, a tradition he has carried on for years.

LAMOILLE -- Ben Reed Sr. will install American flags all the way from the entrance into Lamoille to the Presbyterian Church on the east end of town this Sunday, May 15, Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The flags will be out from sunup until sundown. Although There will not be a ceremony, the public is invited to come out to look at the flags.

