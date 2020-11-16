Amodei thanks rural representative for service

ELKO – Congressman Mark Amodei today announced his Rural Representative Martin Paris will be stepping down from his position in the Congressman’s Elko Office to return home to Battle Mountain where he will help manage his family’s ranching business.

Congressman Amodei thanked Paris for his nearly five years of dedicated service.

“On behalf of the constituents of CD-2, I want to thank Martin for his tireless work on the issues that are most important to our folks in the rurals," Amodei said. "As a lifelong Nevadan with a strong ranching background, Martin’s extensive knowledge and understanding of the unique needs of our rural communities has been an invaluable asset, and his successor will certainly have big shoes to fill.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I wish Martin the best of luck as he transitions into this new chapter and thank him for his dedicated service to the Silver State.”

As Congressman Amodei’s Rural Representative, Paris assisted Nevadans by putting them in contact with federal, state, and local agencies. Prior to joining Congressman Amodei’s staff, he worked as a resource technician at an environmental consulting company where he handled rangeland issues among other projects.