Amy Mitchell is Nevada’s new state veterinarian

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPARKS -- Nevada Department of Agriculture announces Dr. Amy Mitchell as the new state veterinarian. Mitchell will be stationed at NDA’s Las Vegas office and travel throughout the state to oversee Nevada’s animal health programs, regulatory procedures and NDA laboratories.

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Mitchell join our team as the new state veterinarian,” said NDA Director Jennifer Ott. “Her skills and experience will be a great asset to our team and animal industry throughout Nevada.”

Mitchell joins the NDA from the private industry where she managed a veterinary relief services business. She brings with her 18 years of experience in various aspects of veterinary medicine, including private practice and teaching. Her background includes large and small animal medicine, as well as herd health management.

Mitchell studied at the University of Kansas and the University of Georgia, prior to earning her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from Kansas State University, College of Veterinary Medicine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0