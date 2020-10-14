An hour that could impact a lifetime

We’ve all been focused a little more on our health this year and ensuring that we take care of ourselves. An annual mammogram is an important part of that. It’s one hour, once a year, that could save your life.

If you would like to schedule a mammogram, please call 775-748-2243 and select option 2 for “Radiology”. For more information on breast cancer and mammograms, visit breastcancer.org and cdc.gov/cancer/breast.

Breast Cancer in Men

Did you know that approximately one out of every 100 diagnosed U.S. breast cancer cases is in a man? While rare, it does happen. According to the CDC, the most common symptoms are a lump or swelling in the breast, redness or flaky skin in the breast, irritation or dimpling of breast skin, nipple discharge and pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area.

While treatment for breast cancer is the same for men as for women, risk factors can be a little different. They include older age, genetic mutations, family history of the disease, history of radiation or hormone therapy, Klinefelter syndrome, conditions that affect the testicles, liver disease and obesity.

Men with a family history of breast or ovarian cancer, or who have a family member with the BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutation, should share that information with their doctor so that he or she can help guide you on any potential steps for genetic testing and early detection. And living a healthy lifestyle, including maintaining a healthy weight and getting in regular physical activity, can help all men lower their risk for the disease.

Alice Allen, MS, RN, FACHE, has served as the Chief Nursing Officer at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital since 2014. A 33-year veteran of the nursing profession, Alice is passionate about providing high quality care and improving the patient experience for everyone who comes through the hospital doors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0