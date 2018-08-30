ELKO – Labor Day weekend is right around the corner, and at the Elko County Fair, the ponies are ready to run.
“I think we have a little better class of horses this year,” racing secretary Terry Crystal said.
Nearly 200 horses expected to be running this season.
“It takes a lot of horses to run for four days,” Crystal said. “Some run every day, but some only run every other day.”
Crystal, who is from Idaho, was a jockey for 20 years and is now a trainer. He has been coming to Elko to manage the races for the last five years.
“I’ve done about everything on the track except make a living,” he said.
Trainer Bob Acosta brought two horses up from his place in Sandy Valley near Las Vegas. He said it has been so hot in the area that it has been tough to train. He said Elko has a smaller purse than a lot of other places running races now.
“There are more race tracks and the money is bigger,” Acosta said. “Some of the others have a $6,000 purse rather than the $3,000 they have here. You don’t get all of it. Everybody gets a little piece.”
Acosta explained that trainers like to use jockeys who are familiar with their mounts.
“You have to go to the draw like they have here. The jockey gets his name on two horses but he’s going to go with the horse he knows is best. A couple of these jockeys here are from Arizona where I run. They know me and know my horses are always good. They’re not afraid to ride my horses.”
Acosta runs the Arizona fair circuit. One time he was doing so well he didn’t go home for almost a year.
“I only took $2,000 with me because I didn’t have any intention of going farther, but I was doing so good, I just kept going, and I didn’t go home for almost a whole year,” he said. “I came home with a new truck and another horse. You run into people who want to sell because they’re not doing too good.”
The fair puts out a program for race attendees who want to bet.
“You see where they ran their last race and figure out who you think is the fastest,” Crystal explained.
Crystal explained that, although the program helps people calculate which horse might be the winner in any given race, unexpected things can happen and horses sometimes surprise the crowd.
“It’s just who feels the best that day,” Crystal said.
Races start up again at 1 p.m. Aug. 31 and run throughout the weekend in the afternoons. The final race of the season is called the Blackjack Challenge. Each syndicate sponsors a horse for the race. There are seven syndicates this year.
Sixteen jockeys are coming in to ride in the races.
“We have a lot of new riders, and they are doing very well,” Crystal said.
Although the main racing starts this weekend, some horses and trainers were around last weekend for the start of the program.
“We come down here because we love it,” said Jere Brinkerhoff, who brought 11 horses.
“We won two times last weekend and qualified for the futurity.”
