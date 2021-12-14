Anderson replaces Zander as interim superintendent

ELKO – Clayton J. Anderson is taking the helm of the Elko County School District.

Elko County School Board trustees voted 5-1 to appoint the former Wells Combined Schools principal to replace Jeff Zander as interim superintendent.

The decision came a day after trustees interviewed Anderson and Sarah Negrete, the director of the Northeastern Nevada Professional Development Program.

Anderson has served as the director of School Improvement for the school district for the past year. He arrived from Texas in 2019 to become the principal at Wells.

Trustee Ira Wines made the motion to appoint Anderson, which was seconded by Matt McCarty.

Board president Teresa Dastrup and trustees Dr. Josh Byers and Jeff Durham approved the motion, with Susan Neal voting against.

During discussion, Neal expressed her appreciation for Negrete’s experience with the Nevada Legislature and budgets, adding that she liked her ideas for teacher recruitment and retention based from her attendance at the National Superintendent Academy and courses in human resources.

Trustee Jeff Durham said he felt the interview process needed more time, and wanted to know if the selection of an interim superintendent was for the long-term or short-term.

“I personally would like more time, but I know that may be a luxury we don’t have,” Durham said, referring to Zander’s plan to leave this month.

Dastrup said the goal for the interim was to have the appointee determine if the job was the right fit for the candidate within the next four months, and that the full-time superintendent’s position would remain open throughout the next several months.

Wines added that a larger pool of candidates would be available in the spring for a full-time superintendent search.

All the trustees thanked Anderson and Negrete for applying for interim superintendent — which was conducted as an internal search within the Elko County School District — and for being willing to lead.

“Whoever takes this position is ready and in for the long haul because our district needs someone who is committed long-term and has the experience to manage the Elko County School District,” Dastrup said.

Dastrup and McCarty said discussion with site administrators and teachers revealed a desire to have someone with administration experience filling the position.

“They feel like they can be heard,” Dastrup said. “[That] the person in charge has been in their shoes.”

“Constituents and site administrators placed a high value on a superintendent who had previous site leadership experience,” McCarty said. “It was something very important to people that I talked to.”

