Andreozzi named Readers' Choice Bronze Champion of Elko

ELKO – How does community spirit begin?
If you're Delmo Andreozzi, it was a seed planted in the soul of a 5-year-old child who watched Elkoans comfort his family after his father's accident left him unable to work.
"The community rallied around my family and did all kinds of fundraisers," he recalled. "They helped us exhaust the mortgage on our house. From that deep connection and love, the community showed me how to give, so I'm spending the rest of my life giving back to the community that gave us so much. That's what drives me."
One look at Andreozzi's resume proves that the seed has borne much fruit. Today he is an Elko County Commissioner, a Realtor at Century 21 Gold West Realty, and member of the Elko Lions Club. He serves on multiple boards that support Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Nevada Health Centers, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Elko Convention Center, Regional Transportation Committee and railport committee.
He worked for the City of Elko for more than 30 years, last serving as assistant city manager. He has used his talents in singing and theater in numerous events, is a supporter of Relay for Life, and is a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Additionally, Andreozzi and his wife Annie have raised their three children in Elko.
But according to Andreozzi, a third-generation Elko County resident and grandson of an Italian immigrant, the seed of community spirit was watered and cultivated by other Elkoans who he watched shape the town into what it is today.
"Having grown up in Elko, we've had a lot of people throughout the years that had great vision," he said. "It's not just that they are visionaries, but they're doers. They don't talk, but they put their thoughts into actions, and there are so many examples of that. Everything from Project Lifesaver to Great Basin College. You name it."
Combining his heart for service with overseeing Elko's institutions and events developed by civic leaders gone-by, Andreozzi said he feels the weight of that responsibility greatly as an elected official who also served the city for many decades.
"In that whole vein, you feel like a steward of these assets that have been entrusted to me. So I've had this deep sense of wanting to preserve, maintain, and, whenever I can, help make it grow and make it better at the minimum of just trying to preserve that."
