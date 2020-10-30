Andreozzi named Readers' Choice Bronze Champion of Elko

ELKO – How does community spirit begin?

If you're Delmo Andreozzi, it was a seed planted in the soul of a 5-year-old child who watched Elkoans comfort his family after his father's accident left him unable to work.

"The community rallied around my family and did all kinds of fundraisers," he recalled. "They helped us exhaust the mortgage on our house. From that deep connection and love, the community showed me how to give, so I'm spending the rest of my life giving back to the community that gave us so much. That's what drives me."

One look at Andreozzi's resume proves that the seed has borne much fruit. Today he is an Elko County Commissioner, a Realtor at Century 21 Gold West Realty, and member of the Elko Lions Club. He serves on multiple boards that support Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Nevada Health Centers, Northeastern Nevada Museum, Elko Convention Center, Regional Transportation Committee and railport committee.

He worked for the City of Elko for more than 30 years, last serving as assistant city manager. He has used his talents in singing and theater in numerous events, is a supporter of Relay for Life, and is a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Additionally, Andreozzi and his wife Annie have raised their three children in Elko.