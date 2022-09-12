Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week

ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public.

The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park.

A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness court seeks “to expand free access to high-quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state,” according to a joint release from the City and NFS.

“The Fitness Court is the world’s best outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations,” the release continued.

The facility is free and open to the community for ages 14 and over of all athletic abilities. It includes monkey bars for all ages, parallel bars, steps and balancing equipment.

“The workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace,” the release stated. “Users also may download the free Fitness Court app, which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.”

On the side panels of the court's wall are charts titled “7 movements in 7 minutes,” listing exercises that can be completed at the facility, including difficulty levels ranging from easy, medium to hard, and listing which muscle groups are specifically targeted in each workout.

Graphic illustrations also demonstrate how each exercise is to be performed on the equipment.

According to city parks and recreational director James Wiley, NFS will train city staff and volunteers on the equipment, with plans calling for volunteers available to assist users.

The City Council approved an agreement in November to provide a $90,000 match to a $50,000 grant from the NFS to construct the facility at the park located on West Sage Street.

At the meeting, Mayor Reece Keener thanked Elko resident and health professional Courtney Nalivka for pursing the Fitness Court.

In a resolution from the City Council, the city also agreed to “secure supplemental funding as needed through community sponsors” for the fitness court, with plans to construct and open the facility by the end of 2022.

The exercise equipment was estimated to cost $140,000, Wiley told the council last year. It was built on a concrete slab formerly used as tennis courts at Angel Park.

The partners described the benefits to having a community-wide fitness court available to anyone wishing to improve their physical and mental health.

“Proximity to exercise opportunities has been linked to an increase in physical activity among residents,” said Annie Zucker, Community Health & Relations Officer with Renown Health. “Regular physical activity has a wide array of health benefits, including weight control, muscle and bone strengthening, improved mental health and mood, and improved life expectancy.”

“Furthermore, exercise reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic syndrome, and some cancers,” Zucker continued. “We are proud to bring access to outdoor fitness to the Elko community.”

Keener added that the City is “proud to announce the addition of an outdoor fitness court at Angel Park and supports recreational opportunities that promote active and healthy lifestyles.”

Mitch Menaged, founder of NFS, welcomed Elko to the fitness campaign.

“National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the City of Elko to the campaign as a leader in health and wellness for Nevada and across America,” Menaged said.

The fitness court is part of the National Fitness Campaign’s 2020 plan to construct 200 fitness courts in cities and schools across the country.

For more information on the fitness court or the Launch Event, contact the City of Elko Parks and Recreation Department at 775-777-7260.

To learn more about Renown’s support of NFC, visit www.nationalfitnesscampaign.com/nevada.