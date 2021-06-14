Angel Park may get exercise equipment

ELKO – Need to exercise but no time or maybe no extra money for sessions at a gym? The City of Elko is looking at a solution – placing fitness and exercise equipment at Angel Park for anyone to use for free.

Elko City Council agreed to have staff to come up with more details for placing exercise equipment at the park on West Sage Street where a tennis court used to be situated.

“The staff is already in the process of working on the dirt scar” left by the tennis court at Angel Park, so the staff decided that park was the best place to put the exercise equipment, said Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley.

He said it's a “conceptual idea” at this point, and there should be enough money in the budget.

Health professional Courtney Nalivka, who came up with the idea of the equipment at a city park, said she had a rough estimate of $23,000 to $25,000. That could include monkey bars for any age, parallel bars, steps and balancing equipment.

“We all know exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle” and helps fight chronic illness, she told the council.

“It looks like a great idea to me, and it would be utilized a lot,” said Mayor Reece Keener.