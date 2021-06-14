Angel Park may get exercise equipment

ELKO – Need to exercise but no time or maybe no extra money for sessions at a gym? The City of Elko is looking at a solution – placing fitness and exercise equipment at Angel Park for anyone to use for free.
Elko City Council agreed to have staff to come up with more details for placing exercise equipment at the park on West Sage Street where a tennis court used to be situated.
“The staff is already in the process of working on the dirt scar” left by the tennis court at Angel Park, so the staff decided that park was the best place to put the exercise equipment, said Parks and Recreation Director James Wiley.
He said it's a “conceptual idea” at this point, and there should be enough money in the budget.
Health professional Courtney Nalivka, who came up with the idea of the equipment at a city park, said she had a rough estimate of $23,000 to $25,000. That could include monkey bars for any age, parallel bars, steps and balancing equipment.
“We all know exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle” and helps fight chronic illness, she told the council.
“It looks like a great idea to me, and it would be utilized a lot,” said Mayor Reece Keener.
Councilman Clair Morris said the exercise equipment would be a “great addition for Angel Park and bring different people into the park.”
The plan was just one of Elko betterment projects approved at the council’s June 8 meeting.
Keener said the city normally would not have the funds for all the projects, but federal American Rescue funds will help. Public Works Director Dennis Strickland said the city will be selling land for the new Veterans Cemetery, which will bring in more money as well.
“So, we could have some pretty good projects going forward,” Strickland said.
The council agreed to seek bids to install curb, gutter and sidewalk on the west side of Jennings Way because of more foot traffic from Adobe Middle School and for drainage. Estimated cost is $200,000.
In addition, the council voted to seek bids to construct VFW Drive from Idaho Street to Silver Street to provide better access to the Elko Police Department. The estimated cost is $500,000.
“The police department didn’t really have great access to the facility,” said Strickland, who added the street project will also provide pedestrian access to the police station.
He said that when the new police department was built, the city repaved VFW Drive to fit an existing easement, but the city has since acquired additional right of way from Union Pacific Railroad to allow the new project that includes curb, gutter, and sidewalk. Police moved into the new building in 2016.
The council also accepted a bid from Sierra Nevada Construction for $560,782 for micro slurry sealing of city streets this season.
Strickland additionally gave a public works report for 2020 at the council meeting, with statistics such as the city recycled 229.45 tons of metals, 10,145 gallons of oil, 40 gallons of antifreeze, 946 batteries and 129.22 tons of tires last year, and listing other public works accomplishments, including street projects, a new scale at the landfill and more.