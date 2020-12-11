Animal shelter’s pets of the week

ELKO – The Elko Animal Shelter introduces two pets of the week.

“Our handsome neutered male, black and white, longhaired cat is as nice as he is wonderful to look at,” said shelter director Karen Walthers. “He is just looking for a caring new owner that wouldn't mind brushing him a bit. Imagine looking into those golden eyes while he purrs on your lap!

The cat's ID number is 46206585.

“Our beautiful mature, female black Labrador retriever mix is very obedient, friendly and loves to be loved on,” she said. Her ID number is 46247648. “She is just looking for a caring, responsible family to spend time with.”

Call the Elko Animal Shelter at 775-777-7333 to set up a time to meet them or other cats and dogs, and schedule their adoption into your family.

Start with the City's website, elkocity.com, and look under Animal Shelter to find other animals and their ID number.

