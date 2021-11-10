Animal shelter volunteer raises funds for critical care

ELKO -- Elko Animal Shelter volunteer coordinator Laurie Cabaret cares a lot about animals and their well-being.

“I wanted to help out with the shelter with the critical care fund,” said Cabaret. “I know that when animals come in, sometimes they do need to be taken care of.”

Cabaret decided to donate a Machi’s $100 gift card that was given to her. She arranged a raffle and sold tickets for the fund.

“We started it at the opening of the Elko Dog Park on October 2nd,” Cabaret said. “I was here at the shelter every weekend after that selling tickets.”

“She was here in the rain one day,” said shelter manager Karen Walther.

“The critical care fund incorporates vaccinations for all incoming animals,” Walther said. “The most important part is the treatment of illnesses and injuries. We are fortunate to have two veterinarians on staff that can be called. Otherwise, we have to take them to a vet clinic nearby. Eventually, there is a cost.”

Cabaret collected $300 in raffle ticket sales and donations.

