Annual sheep sale benefits new agricultural research center

Bill Payne was hired as dean of the College in 2014. A few years later and with a better economic picture for the College, he showed an interest in reacquiring the herd. A couple of years ago, he also began planning for an agriculture center based in Eureka that would focus on research to support the agriculture and livestock industry that would have a statewide, national and international impact. The two ideas merged into what is now the Great Basin Research & Extension Center operated by the College’s Experiment Station and Extension.

“I was very pleased with the auction,” Payne said. “The level of support from the industry and ranchers despite COVID-19, commodity prices, wildfires and other sources of uncertainty was quite gratifying.”

Payne added that the College had recently hired a sheep geneticist, who will join the College next July, and is currently recruiting a ranch manager to work in Eureka alongside Tom Filbin, the current manager. Other capital improvements and equipment purchases for the Center are underway.