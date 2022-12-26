Another 'atmospheric river' headed into Nevada

ELKO – After a pleasantly dry and warmer than normal holiday weekend, wet weather is ready to make a big comeback in northern Nevada.

“A long period of active weather is starting for the Silver State today. The first storm will be a wet atmospheric river and is already arriving in the region as seen with the increasing cloud cover,” National Weather Service forecasters stated Monday.

The City of Reno is handing out sandbags in preparation.

Northern Elko County is under a wind advisory, while a winter storm warning has been issued for the Ruby Mountains. Showers are expected to move into Elko County by Tuesday morning with the snow level above 6,500 feet.

The chance of precipitation listed for Elko is 80% Tuesday, 30% Wednesday, and 50% Thursday. Snow accumulation may be limited to 1-3 inches in most valleys.

Wind gusts up to 55 mph are expected in Humboldt and northern Elko County. Winds could reach up to 65 mph in the Rubies, along with total snow accumulations of 18-24 inches through Wednesday morning.

Total precipitation in Elko for the water year that began Oct. 1 is 3.5 inches, compared with a normal mark of 2.57 inches.

Elko’s high temperature on Christmas Day was 47 degrees. That’s 10 degrees above normal and more than 80 degrees warmer than the record low of minus-41 set in 1924.