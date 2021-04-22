Another burn ban this weekend in Elko County

ELKO – Elko County has announced a temporary burning ban for the second time this fire season, in the hope of avoiding wildfires under windy conditions.

The Elko County Fire Protection District says open burning in the unincorporated areas of Elko County will be closed Saturday and Sunday, April 24-25, due to “the projected significant increase in wind this weekend through Monday.”

The ban includes “warming and cooking fires.”

Open burning will tentatively resume at 6 a.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service is predicting west-southwest winds of 15-20 mph Saturday afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 35 mph. Areas of blowing dust are expected.

Sunday will bring a 50% chance of showers and cooler temperatures. Highs Sunday and Monday will be in the lower 50s. Snow showers are possible Monday morning.

Anyone with questions regarding controlled burning may contact the Elko County Fire Protection District at 775-738-9960.

