ELKO – A Spring Creek man jailed on multiple charges — including attempted murder and a casino robbery – has filed a civil rights complaint against the Elko County Jail, Sheriff and a dentist who pulled two of his teeth while incarcerated.
Among other things, the lawsuit filed March 22 in U.S. District Court by Tony A. Pressler, 38, claims the jail is in violation of the Prison Rape Elimination Act of 2003 because there are no shower curtains.
According to a prison grievance form contained in the lawsuit, Pressler stated “Inmates can watch me shower. It makes me feel uncomfortable.”
The jail officer responded, “They can, but they aren’t.”
Pressler also claims he “had a lot of chest pains” on Jan. 17 and was taken to the hospital but did not receive follow-up care.
He also states that two of his teeth were pulled by a dentist without his consent.
Pressler’s complaint requests relief in the amount of $300,000, plus dental implants.
The parties listed in his lawsuit have not yet filed any responses.
Pressler was scheduled to go on trial in Elko District Court last month on seven counts in connection with the March 2, 2018 robbery of Dotty’s Casino in the Smith’s shopping center, but the case was continued.
According to court documents, Pressler is accused of aiding and abetting James Squires and another suspect yet to be charged by texting them to let them know when to enter the casino to commit the robbery.
An amended criminal complaint charges Pressler with two counts of principal to robbery with use of a deadly weapon, principal to burglary with the use of a deadly weapon, principal to assault with a deadly weapon, principal to grand larceny, and conspiracy to commit robbery, all category B felonies.
Since then, Pressler also has been charged with attempted murder following a Dec. 31 incident in which he allegedly tried to hit an Elko police officer with a vehicle.
Charges in that case include attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon (vehicle), attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of eluding a police officer in a manner posing danger to persons or property, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.
The latest civil rights complaint follows one filed three months earlier against Elko judges and the public defender.
Joseph C. Sustacha, 28, claimed he has been refused a jury trial, that he was sexually assaulted by a cellmate in Elko County Jail, and that he is receiving inadequate legal representation and medical care.
Sustacha has been in jail for more than a year and is awaiting a competency hearing in June.
Just a thought for you to sink your teeth into, Mr. Pressler, stay out of jail. Don't place our community at risk. Then there won't be a problem for you. Otherwise, play stupid games and win stupid prizes.
