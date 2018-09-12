Subscribe for 33¢ / day
West Wendover crash

A Washington man was killed an a woman seriously injured Tuesday evening when their Cadillac Escalade rolled off Interstate 80 in West Wendover.

ELKO – A Washington man was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in West Wendover.

A 2007 Cadillac Escalade was traveling east on the freeway at 5:20 p.m. when, for unknown reasons, the driver allowed the vehicle to drift off the north road edge. The driver and a passenger were ejected when the vehicle overturned “several times,” the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

Lee Carmack, 33, of Everett, Washington died at the scene. Shanlee Green, 21, also from Everett, was seriously injured. She was flown to University of Utah Hospital.

Neither was wearing a seatbelt, according to NHP.

The Highway Patrol is still trying to determine who was driving.

It was the second fatal crash on Interstate 80 in the West Wendover city limits over the past two days.

On Monday, two people were killed when a wrong-way driver collided with a car, spinning it into the path of a semi.

