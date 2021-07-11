Another fatal crash on Mountain City Highway

ELKO – A fatal crash near Adobe Summit caused travel delays Sunday afternoon on Mountain City Highway.
It was the second fatal crash on the highway in a little over a month, and the second fatal highway crash in Elko County in the past three days.
No details were immediately available on Sunday’s crash, which occurred around 2 p.m. in the southbound lane. Traffic was being flagged through the area.
A fatal crash occurred on the same highway about 30 miles north of Elko on June 5. A woman was killed when her southbound Kia overturned off the highway.
ELKO – A driver died Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash north of Elko.
On Thursday, a semi crash on Interstate 80 near Oasis killed one person at about 3:30 p.m. No details have been released yet by the Nevada Highway Patrol.
A truck driver was injured on June 24 during a rollover on Interstate 80. The driver required extrication and was transported to the hospital, according to the Elko County Fire Protection District.