Another fire off Last Chance Road
1 comment
Another fire off Last Chance Road

Last Chance Fire

Firefighters mop up after a weekend blaze off Last Chance Road.

 ECFPD

ELKO – Another windy weekend, another wildfire.

County, city and volunteer firefighters responded to a blaze around 10:30 a.m. Saturday off Last Chance Road.

“The fire was caused by hot ashes improperly being disposed outside,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.

Structures were threatened but firefighters held the blaze to half an acre of burned brush and grass.

“Today was a great demonstration of local agencies working together and getting the job done protecting life and property,” stated ECFPD. “Please remember to dispose of your ashes properly by completely extinguishing and keeping away from buildings and vegetation.

A few light rain showers arrived in the Elko area Sunday morning but the forecast calls for mostly sunny skies ahead and winds 10-15 mph.

High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60s, warming back into the 80s on Thursday.

