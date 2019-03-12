ELKO – Monday marked the first snowless day this month, according to the National Weather Service, but the chances of making it two in a row are slim.
A fast-moving cold front will bring snow and wind to the region Tuesday. Most valleys will see from half an inch to two inches of new snow by midnight.
The greatest chance for snow in Elko is from about 5 to 7 p.m.
Most of Elko County – except for the immediate Elko area – is under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Northwest winds of 20-35 mph will include gusts up to 55 mph.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.
The snow showers and wind are expected to fade Wednesday, followed by several days of dry and gradually warming weather.
Highs are forecast to reach near 60 degrees Sunday and Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.