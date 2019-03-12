Try 3 months for $3
Snow, wind
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

ELKO – Monday marked the first snowless day this month, according to the National Weather Service, but the chances of making it two in a row are slim.

A fast-moving cold front will bring snow and wind to the region Tuesday. Most valleys will see from half an inch to two inches of new snow by midnight.

The greatest chance for snow in Elko is from about 5 to 7 p.m.

Most of Elko County – except for the immediate Elko area – is under a wind advisory from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 5 p.m. Wednesday. Northwest winds of 20-35 mph will include gusts up to 55 mph.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday.

The snow showers and wind are expected to fade Wednesday, followed by several days of dry and gradually warming weather.

Highs are forecast to reach near 60 degrees Sunday and Monday.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments