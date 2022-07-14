Another red flag warning Thursday for northeastern Nevada

ELKO – Northeastern Nevada is under a red flag warning Thursday for the third day in a row, following lightning that started more than a dozen blazes in the Elko District.

Four of Thursday’s fires are still listed as in progress, along with two earlier fires.

The largest fire that started Wednesday has burned 75 acres about 15 miles north of Crittenden Reservoir. A blaze on Forest Service land burned 70 acres near Draw Creek, about 20 miles east of Charleston Reservoir.

On the opposite end of the county, two fires burned 10 acres each near Cowboy’s Rest resort in the south Ruby Mountains and at the northeast end of Cedar Ridge.

All four of these fires are listed as in progress. So is the Rabbit Fire, which started Tuesday and has burned about 54 acres near Fort Halleck Road.

The Goshute Fire, which started June 25, is also still listed as active. It has burned 1,966 acres.

Other small fires that started Wednesday and have been contained were at Mitchell Creek and west of Graymont Mine in the South Toano Range.

The largest blaze so far this year has burned 5,989 acres in northern White Pine County. The Becky Peak Fire is listed at 60% contained.

Elko’s high is expected to climb to 101 on Thursday, just as it has for the past two days. The National Weather Service is calling for a chance of isolated dry thunderstorms between noon and 11 p.m.