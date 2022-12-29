Another river of rain/snow headed to Elko area

ELKO – The Elko area is in for another big dose of moisture as the second “atmospheric river event” of the week approaches.

The National Weather Service issued a hydrologic outlook that calls for anywhere from three-quarters of an inch to an inch-and-a-half of rain this weekend.

“Some small streams and creeks in Humboldt, Lander, Eureka, and Elko counties could see rises as rainfall runs off and some of the snowpack melts,” stated the weather service. “Because of the potential for rises, it is advised to keep smaller children and pets away from cold and swift moving streams and rivers.”

The precipitation is expected to begin as snow Thursday, with a 90% chance of snow showers by Thursday night. Two to four inches could pile up in Elko overnight.

Then, snow levels will rise to between 6,500 and 7,500 feet.

“Surface temperatures will warm accordingly with high temperatures in the 40s and are expected to remain in the low 30s during the Friday overnight period,” the forecast stated.

Elko will see a 90% chance of rain Friday, Friday night and Saturday, dropping to 80% Saturday night. The precipitation will change back to snow Saturday night and possibly continue into New Year’s Day.

High temperatures will be around the freezing mark Thursday, rising into the 40s Friday and Saturday, then dropping back to the 30s Sunday and upper 20s Monday.

The extended forecast calls for more snow showers next week.

According to weather service data, the Elko area has already received over 31 inches of snow this fall/winter. Average total snowfall for the entire season is just over 41 inches.