Another round of snow targets Elko County
Another round of snow targets Elko County

Snow forecast
ELKO – The third winter storm in less than a week is headed toward Elko with the potential to add to a growing valley snowpack.

Isolated snow showers were already falling in the region Tuesday from a weaker weather system that followed two significant storms over the weekend.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for much of Elko County, calling for 1-4 inches of snow between midnight Wednesday and 10 p.m. Thursday.

All but the southeastern quarter of the county is affected.

The mountains could see 4-8 inches of new snow.

Patchy, freezing fog is also possible Wednesday morning as temperatures dip into the teens.

“Plan on slippery road conditions,” advised the weather service. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.”

Highs Wednesday and Thursday are expected to climb above the freezing mark, then drop back to the lower 30s on Friday and Saturday.

Clearing skies and slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

For the latest road conditions call 511 or visit nvroads.com.

